SP shuts Lucknow office due to COVID-19 cases

Lucknow

02 September 2020 23:56 IST

‘Senior office-bearers are found infected’

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said it has shut its State unit office here for six days after “some people” working there tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, the party said the office will remain shut till Monday as a precautionary measure.

“Some people working at the Samajwadi Party office were tested for coronavirus after they showed initial symptoms. Their test reports returned positive. As a precautionary measure, the party office in Lucknow will remain closed till Monday. May all recover at the earliest,” the party said. Sources in the party said some senior office-bearers are among those who tested positive for the virus, but the party officially did not give details such as the number of people infected or their position in the SP.

Lucknow reported 720 infections on Wednesday.