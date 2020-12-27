Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal Governor

BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain’s visit to Raj Bhavan sparks speculation

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly on Sunday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The sudden visit by the former Indian cricket team captain to the Raj Bhawan sparked speculation over his political ambitions ahead of State Assembly polls scheduled next year.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” Mr. Dhankhar posted on Twitter.

Mr. Ganguly did not entertain questions on the nature of his visit to the Raj Bhawan. Talk of his proximity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre began to surface after he was assumed the post of the BCCI’s president.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, who visited a temple in Joka in the southern fringes of the city, said: “I will do whatever is needed to facilitate peaceful and fair polls in the State. I am giving my word as the Governor.” He added that in a democracy, people must have the right to vote without fear.

Mr. Dhankhar said that West Bengal should be able to set an example before the entire world by conducting free and fair polls, and also said that the “State administration should work without bias to make that happen”.