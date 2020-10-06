Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Soumitra Chatterjee. File

06 October 2020 13:13 IST

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor has been admitted to a Kolkata hospital

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials said.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.

The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.

“His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today,” he added.