Kolkata06 October 2020 13:13 IST
Comments
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19
Updated: 06 October 2020 13:34 IST
The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor has been admitted to a Kolkata hospital
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials said.
He has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.
The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.
“His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today,” he added.
Read more...