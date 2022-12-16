Social media is divisive, driven by narrowness, Shah Rukh Khan says at the Kolkata International Film Festival

December 16, 2022 04:46 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Kolkata

Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived, says Bollywood superstar and West Bengal’s brand ambassador

Shiv Sahay Singh

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during inauguration of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival, in Kolkata on Dec. 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that social media is has a “certain driven narrowness of view” and it makes the collective narrative “divisive and destructive”.

“Social media is often given by a certain driven narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption, and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” Mr. Khan said, while participating in the inaugural session of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

The remarks by the Bollywood superstar come at a time when his upcoming film Pathaan is being targeted on Twitter. Mr. Khan said that the collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media.

“Contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now…Cinema exposes the vulnerability of human nature by telling stories in their simplest form as they are lived,” he said.

The actor also called for building a better world for all future generations through the medium of cinema. Mr. Khan is the brand ambassador for West Bengal and has been attending the KIFF’s inauguration ceremonies for the past few years. At the event, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not hesitate to express her fondness for the actor and said that she ties ‘ rakhi’ to Mr. Khan.

