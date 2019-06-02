S.N. Patro elected Odisha House Speaker

Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and seven-time legislator Surjya Narayan Patro was unanimously elected the Speaker of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly here on Saturday.

The name of Mr. Patro, legislator from the Digapahandi Assembly constituency, was proposed by Leader of the House and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha.

As the ruling BJD has 112 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly and there was no other candidate for the post, Mr. Patro’s election to the post of Speaker was a smooth affair.

After Mr. Patro’s name was announced as Speaker by Pro-tem Speaker Amar Prasad Satpathy, he was escorted to the Speaker’s podium by Mr. Patnaik and senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra.