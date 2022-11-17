  1. EPaper
Six-year-old boy killed after being hit by Trinamool Congress MP's car in Bengal; driver arrested

The incident happened this morning when Abu Taher Khan was travelling in his vehicle from Nowda area to Berhampore town

November 17, 2022 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - MURSHIDABAD (WB)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abu Taher Khan talks to the media at the hospital where a four-year-old child, who was hit by’s his car, being treated, in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on November 16, 2022. The child succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abu Taher Khan talks to the media at the hospital where a four-year-old child, who was hit by’s his car, being treated, in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on November 16, 2022. The child succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. | Photo Credit: PTI

A six-year-old boy died in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after he was hit by the car belonging to the Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan on Wednesday, the police said.

The police have arrested the car's driver and seized the vehicle, officials said.

The incident happened this morning when Mr. Khan was travelling from Nowda area to Berhampore town in the district.

According to the police officials and eyewitnesses, the boy who was playing nearby, suddenly came in front of the speeding car and got hit.

Mr. Khan later told reporters that he would visit the boy's village on Thursday during the burial ceremony and meet his parents.

