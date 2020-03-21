Six more cases detected in Rajasthan

Six more positive cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of people diagnosed with the disease to 23. Five of the new cases, reported from Bhilwara, were those of paramedical staff of a private hospital where the three doctors who tested COVID-19 positive on Friday work.

Of the 23 positive cases, three have been cured after their treatment in isolation, though one of them — a 69-year-old Italian tourist — died of heart failure on Friday. The five persons in Bhilwara confirmed with the infection were already admitted to isolation ward in Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital.

The curfew clamped in the municipal areas of Bhilwara remained in force on Saturday and the private hospital, where the medicos and staff tested positive, was sealed. The patients admitted there were shifted to other health facilities.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said the large number of patients who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive doctors in Bhilwara would be traced and screened. A team of Centre has arrived in the town to provide technical support to local health authorities and prevent the situation from getting worse.

Mr. Singh issued orders under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957, to the private hospitals and medical colleges with the bed capacity of 100 or more to reserve 25% of their beds for creating isolation wards for COVID-19 patients as well as suspects. The hospitals were also asked to ensure availability of 25% of beds in their intensive care units for the purpose.

The Jails Department has shifted over 2,200 prisoners from the central and district jails and sub-jails in other nearby prisons to reduce congestion. All meetings of prisoners with their relatives on the jail premises have been stopped to contain the spread of virus.

Civil rights groups here have demanded a relief package for daily wage labourers in the State to help them mitigate the financial burden arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The activists placed the demand before Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the wake of similar monetary aid for workers announced by the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments.