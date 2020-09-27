Kolkata

Situation tense in Dungarpur

The situation in Rajastan’s Dungapur district remained tense on Saturday, as the unruly tribal youth continued to occupy a stretch of the National Highway-8. The protesters torched vehicles and vandalised a petrol pump and some shops.

The police said over 550 persons had been booked and 34 arrested. Internet services in selected areas of three neighbouring tribal-dominated districts of Udaipur, Banswara and Pratapgarh were suspended and prohibitory orders clamped.

Talks were held with the representatives of protesters at Parsad village in Udaipur, but they were inconclusive.

