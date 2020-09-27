Situation in Dungarpur improves, NH-8 cleared

Jaipur

27 September 2020 23:43 IST

Talks held between protesters, officials

The situation improved in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday after the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, which was blocked by the candidates of a recruitment exam for three days, was cleared after a meeting between a delegation of the protesters and public representatives and officials.

Tribal Area Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamniya was also part of the meeting.

The protesters were demanding that 1,167 vacant general quota seats be filled from the Scheduled Tribes category.

Advertising

Advertising

“The situation by and large remained peaceful today. The highway in Dungarpur is clear for traffic movement now,” Inspector General of Police (Udaipur range) Binita Thakur said.

However, incidents of stone-pelting took place in Rishabhdev and Jhadol area of adjoining Udaipur district, Ms. Thakur said. “Police forces are trying to control the situation there also,” she said.

The police control room said that stones and other obstacles on the highway in Dungarpur are being removed so that traffic movement can be resumed. Several torched vehicles, stones and boulders are there on a 20-km stretch of the highway. “Traffic will resume on the highway by tomorrow. After the meeting, which was held in a positive manner today, we conducted a march on the highway to review the situation. Now the things are under control in Dungarpur,” said former Udaipur MP.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too reviewed the situation and held discussions with the officials.