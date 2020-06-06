Kolkata

SIT on liquor smuggling an eyewash, says AAP

‘Judicial commission should be set up’

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period, the main Opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party, on Saturday termed the move an ‘eyewash’.

Capt. Amarinder constituted an excise reforms group, aimed to break the nexus among producers, wholesalers and retailers. The 5-member group has been asked to submit its recommendations within 60 days, said an official spokesperson.

Hitting out at the government, AAP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “SIT was a well thought-out design to cover the government-sponsored liquor mafia as also to take the people for a ride. If the CM had been alive to the seriousness of the issue, he would have constituted a judicial commission under the HC.”

