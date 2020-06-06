SIT on liquor smuggling an eyewash, says AAP

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor during the lockdown period, the main Opposition party, Aam Aadmi Party, on Saturday termed the move an ‘eyewash’.
Capt. Amarinder constituted an excise reforms group, aimed to break the nexus among producers, wholesalers and retailers. The 5-member group has been asked to submit its recommendations within 60 days, said an official spokesperson.
Hitting out at the government, AAP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “SIT was a well thought-out design to cover the government-sponsored liquor mafia as also to take the people for a ride. If the CM had been alive to the seriousness of the issue, he would have constituted a judicial commission under the HC.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism