Shops, offices shut in Uttar Pradesh

Passengers waiting at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow on Saturday.

Lucknow

11 July 2020 23:44 IST

Lockdown-like restrictions imposed for 55 hours from Friday night in the State

Shops and business establishments, other than those dealing with essential services, remained closed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after the government reimposed on Friday lockdown-like restrictions across the State.

The government on Thursday had announced that restrictions will be reimposed from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday following the surge in coronavirus cases. However, the functioning of essential services and opening of religious places were allowed during this period.

Roads wore a deserted look on Saturday as tempos, taxis and government buses did not operate. Only vehicles carrying essential goods were plying.

Police personnel were posted at all prominent crossings in Lucknow and maintaining a close watch on the people moving on two-wheelers.

Since it is the second Saturday of the month, the government and private offices remained closed across the State.

Markets in prominent areas of Lucknow such as Hazratganj, Aminabad, Chowk, Gomtinagar, Indiranagar, Latouche Road, Alambagh, Hewett Road, Aliganj and Gudumba remained shut. However, the shops selling essential items were open.

In Kanpur, Naveen Market, Somdutt Plaza, Civil Lines, Meston Road, Panki, Chamanganj, Kidwainagar and other areas remained closed.

In Prayagraj, the main markets in Civil Lines, Mutthiganj, Lukerganj, Badshahi Mandi, Ashoknagar and Nawab Yusuf Ali Road also remained closed. Before the restrictions were imposed, people were seen crowding shops to buy essential items.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi on Friday had said that directives have been issued to the police to strictly enforce restrictions and deal strongly with violators.