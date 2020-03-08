Shivpal hints at deal with SP for U.P. polls

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has hinted of an “understanding” between his party and the Samajwadi Party, headed by his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav, for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

During his visit to Firozabad to meet former SP legislator Azim Bhai at the district jail on Friday, Mr. Shivpal said there was no dispute within the family. “There can be an understanding with the Samajwadi Party about seats for the 2022 State polls. The election symbol will however be ours, which is a key.”