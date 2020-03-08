Shivpal hints at deal with SP for U.P. polls

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav has hinted of an “understanding” between his party and the Samajwadi Party, headed by his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav, for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.
During his visit to Firozabad to meet former SP legislator Azim Bhai at the district jail on Friday, Mr. Shivpal said there was no dispute within the family. “There can be an understanding with the Samajwadi Party about seats for the 2022 State polls. The election symbol will however be ours, which is a key.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.