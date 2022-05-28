Sex workers’ collectives welcome Supreme Court’s directions

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Sushill Kumar Verma

Collectives and a network of sex workers have welcomed the directions of the Supreme Court that sex workers are entitled to equal protection of the law.

“Criminal law must apply equally in all cases on the basis of ‘age’ and ‘consent’. When it is clear that the sex worker is an adult and is participating with consent, the police must refrain from interfering or taking any criminal action”, the court has said.

Bishakha Laskar, president of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), the largest committee of sex workers based out Kolkata’s Songachi area, said the court’s directions provide hope that the profession will be treated with respect and given all the protection that other professions enjoy.

“There were some celebrations at Songachi today,” Ms. Laskar told The Hindu. “We are yet to get the rights as workers. The directions issued by the Supreme Court does not have the effect of recognising sex work as a profession. But they are certainly a welcome step in our fight for the past three decades.”

DMSC has about 50,000 members. Ms. Laskar said sex workers were eagerly waiting to hear what the Supreme Court has to say when the matter comes for hearing again. DMSC has been advocating recognition of sex work as a profession, granting them license and recognition of brothels, to protect sex workers from “harassment” by law enforcement agencies.

All India Network of Sex Workers president Putul Singh complained of harassment by the police. The Supreme Court ruling emphasises that the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA) must be implemented keeping in mind the fundamental rights protected under Article 21, i.e., the right to life and liberty with respect for an individual’s dignity. “And that violations of these rights can be challenged by sex workers with the support of National Legal Services Authority and State legal Services authority,” said a statement by the network.

The Court also passed directions for issuing Aadhaar cards to sex workers who cannot submit proof of residence, on the basis of a ‘proforma certificate’ issued by a Gazetted Officer.

While the Supreme Court directions include sensitisation of police and other law enforcement agencies to the rights of sex workers, who also enjoy all basic human rights and other rights guaranteed in the Constitution to all citizens, the three-judge Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao asked the Press Council of India to issue “appropriate guidelines for the media to take utmost care not to reveal the identities of sex workers during arrest, raid and rescue operations, whether as victims or accused and not to publish or telecast any photos that would result in disclosure of such identities”.