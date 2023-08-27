HamberMenu
Six killed in explosion at illegal cracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal

Locals alleged that they had complained to the police about the illegal cracker manufacturing unit but police did not act.

August 27, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Rescue operation underway after a blast at a firecraker factory at Duttapukur, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Rescue operation underway after a blast at a firecraker factory at Duttapukur, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least six persons were killed when an explosion occured on Sunday morning at an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at Duttapukur police station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The two-storied house where crackers were allegedly manufactured also came crashing down. Several houses in the vicinity also suffered damages. Locals heard a loud explosion at 8:30 a.m. in the morning.

The residents of the area said that bodies were scattered in the rubble. An elaborate set up for manufacturing crackers were also found from the spot of explosion. Several shanties with only tarpaulin sheets with raw materials for manufacturing crackers was found amidst bamboo groves near the sight of explosion.

Locals alleged that they had complained to the police about the illegal cracker manufacturing unit but police did not act.

Superintendent of Police, Barasat Police District Tarak Mukhopadhyay said that people have been rescued and hospitalised. He did not comment on the number of casualties.

Only three months ago, more than 12 people were killed at an explosion of a cracker manufacturing unit at Egra in Purba Medinipur district of the State.

After the incident at Egra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had set up a committee headed by State’s Chief Secretary to take steps against illegal cracker manufacturing units in the state.

