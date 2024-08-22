GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several godowns gutted as major fire breaks out in Kolkata's Lohapatty area

20 fire engines fought the blaze, which broke out around 1.30 am, for around seven hours to bring it under control, officials said.

Published - August 22, 2024 10:00 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Several warehouses were gutted as a major fire broke out in Kolkata's Lohapatty area in the early hours of Thursday (August 22, 2024) officials said.

Twenty fire engines fought the blaze, which broke out around 1.30 am, for around seven hours to bring it under control, they said.

The fire first broke out at a godown that stored plastic materials, and then spread to the adjoining warehouses in the congested locality near Maniktala, taking a devastating shape, they said.

At least five godowns were burnt to the ashes, but nobody was injured in the fire, they added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said, noting that it would be known after a detailed investigation.

"The cooling process is on and hopefully in another 30-40 minutes we will be able to finish our job," an officer said in the morning.

Related Topics

fire / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.