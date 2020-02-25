Seven houses set on fire in clash

Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalised and set on fire in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, the police said on Monday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a police officer said. It all began when the body of a local TMC leader was brought to Huslurdanga village in Mainaguri area on Sunday, he said.
TMC’s Mallick Haat booth president Bhombol Ghosh was attacked with sharp weapons at Huslurdanga market on February 14 and he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Siliguri on Saturday, party sources said. Local TMC leader Manoj Roy alleged that BJP activists were behind the fatal assault.
BJP district president Bapi Goswami said after Ghosh’s body was brought to Huslurdanga on Sunday, TMC activists vandalised the houses and set them on fire.
A large police contingent, led by the Additional SP (Rural), has been deployed in the area.
