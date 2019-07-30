Seven boys drown in pit in Bihar’s Saran district

Seven minor boys drowned in a water-filled pit in Bihar’s Saran district, police said.

Two others were rescued by some local residents who rushed to the spot near Doila village under Isuapur police station limits on Sunday, Saran Superintendent of Police Hari Kishore Rai said.

Spotted by two children

“The boys were spotted by two children who were cutting wood near the pit, which was dug for extracting mud. They ran towards the village to inform its residents,” the SP said.

Locals fished out the bodies from the pit, he said. The deceased were aged between eight and ten years.

The rescued boys were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. “They are now out of danger,” hospital sources said.

The deceased were identified as Satyam Nat, Raja Nat, Teeman Nat, Arjun Nat, Suraj Nat, Bittu Nat and Chandan Nat.