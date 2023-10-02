Seven arrested for lynching tribal boy in West Midnapore  

October 02, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - Kolkata

A local Trinamool Congress leader and six others have been arrested in connection with the alleged lynching of a 13-year-old tribal boy at Sabang in West Midnapore district. The 13-year-old boy from the Lodha Sabar community was allegedly lynched on September 27 at Borochahara village under Sabang Assembly segment. Lodha Sabar is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group with some presence in West Midnapore and Purulia district.

The boy who was identified as Subha Nayek was accused of stealing utensils from his neighbour’s house. A kangaroo court with local Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly in attendance was held and the gathering found the boy guilty of theft and directed that he be punished.

The boy was allegedly tonsured and beaten by locals. The deceased boy’s brother Parameshwar lodged a police complaint. Family members of the deceased boy said they know the people responsible. Even as this unfolded photographs of the body were shared on social media to widespread outrage.

The police have registered a case against Manoranjan Mal and seven others. Seven persons were arrested in connection with the crime. Senior Police officers said that a murder case has been initiated against the accused. Details of the post mortem are awaited.

The State Assembly passed The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019. The legislation, which allows the death sentence, said “nodal officers” will be appointed to “monitor and coordinate prevention of lynching”.

It proposes a jail term from three years to life for those involved in assaulting and injuring a person. Incidents of lynching have been reported from different districts in the State particularly over rumours of cattle theft.