SSC recruitment scam | Separate illegal appointments from legal ones: Calcutta HC to CBI

The recruitment process of teachers and non-teaching staff has come to a halt because of investigation

The recruitment process of teachers and non-teaching staff has come to a halt because of investigation

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam that all illegal appointments were to be separated from the legally-made ones and the process of giving appointments to the genuine candidates should start immediately.

The court also directed the CBI to find out and give a report on the illegal appointments. In another order Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the SSC to take steps for holding counseling for 573 vacancies for the post of Group D staff in State-run schools.

The recruitment process of teachers and non-teaching staff has come to a halt because of the investigation in the recruitment scam. Several officials of the State Education Department and former Minister Partha Chatterjee are behind bars for their alleged involvement.

On Wednesday, Mr. Chatterjee was produced before a city court which remanded him to judicial custody till October 5. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23 and on September 19 the agency filed a chargesheet against the former Minister and his aide before a city court.

Three other officials, former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former secretary of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Ashok Saha and its former advisor S. P. Sinha were produced before the Court which also remanded them to judicial custody till October 5.

Judge hailed as God

During the day Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met protesting job-seekers who had been protesting for months demanding jobs in State-run schools.

Mr. Adhikari said that he would appeal to the Chief Minister for ending the imbroglio for the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff in the State-run schools.

The BJP leader urged the protestors to refrain from any kind of hunger-strike. Mr. Adhikari hailed Justice Gangopadhyay as “God” for the job-seekers. So far, the Calcutta High Court Judge had directed a CBI probe on ten different cases as far the recruitment scam involving the West Bengal School Service Commission was concerned.