Senior citizen seeks reward for providing information on fraud

A septuagenarian resident of Manesar village here has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking reward for giving information about alleged leakage of government revenue and the loss of public funds, and demanding action against the erring officials.

The Haryana government has sought time to ascertain the status of enquiry, if any, in the matter.

Ram Avtar Yadav, 73, in his petition before the court of Judge Sanjay Kumar, said that he, duty-bound by Article 51A of the Constitution, had provided written information about panchayat funds being siphoned off allegedly by corrupt officials, defeating the purpose of development of village through grassroot democracy.

No case registered

He added the government had directed the State Vigilance Bureau to conduct investigation into the complaints of the petitioner and the Flying Squad of the Chief Minister had also initiated an investigation, but no case was registered after more than a year. Mr. Yadav, through his advocate Pardeep Kumar Rapria, said the respondents — the Haryana government, the State Vigilance Bureau and the Development and Panchayats Department — appeared to be covering up the rampant corruption by “inaction and shoddy investigation”.

Additional Advocate General Rajesh Gaur has sought time to ascertain the status of enquiry, if any, that has been initiated upon the petitioner’s representation.

The court has fixed the matter for hearing on March 31.