Senior Bengal Cong. leader joins TMC

Senior West Bengal Congress leader Omprakash Mishra, who was one of principal proponents of the Left-Congress alliance in the State, joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.
Professor Mishra, who teaches International Relations at Jadavpur University, visited the State Assembly, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and announced that he has joined the TMC.
He has served as the vice-president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee and had resigned from the post a few weeks ago.
He had played a crucial role in the Left-Congress alliance in the 2016 Assembly poll. Prof. Mishra said he was joining the TMC as it was the only party that could fight RSS and BJP in West Bengal.
The Chief Minister said that Prof. Mishra will head the teachers’ wing of the TMC.
