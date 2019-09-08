Selja takes charge of Haryana Congress, suffers a setback

Newly appointed Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja suffered a setback on the first day of taking charge with the party’s women’s wing chief Sumitra Chauhan quitting to join the ruling BJP on Saturday.

Ms. Chauhan, the president of the Haryana Mahila Congress, joined the BJP in Rohtak in the presence of State BJP chief Subhash Barala. Explaining her reasons for quitting the Congress, Ms. Chauhan said she did not support its stand on ending of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and instant triple talaq.

Ms. Selja took charge as Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president at a party meeting held here. The party, which had named former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chairman of the election management committee, formally selected him as the CLP leader.

Haryana Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was in attendance, launched a frontal attack on the BJP at the Centre, accusing it of unleashing political vendetta. Mr. Azad said while the Congress had always aimed to form governments by taking every section of society together, the BJP has adopted different criteria to win elections.

“... it is not the culture of the Congress to keep the people of the Opposition in jail. In this present government, all work is done on television. It is a television government,” he said.