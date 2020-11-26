Scuffle, stray incidents of violence in Bengal during nationwide trade union strike

Kolkata:

Stray incidents of violence and scuffle was reported on Thursday from several districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, as the supporters of the Left parties and the Congress tried to enforce the nationwide strike called by several Central trade unions. Normal life was partially affected as despite the State government’s efforts to ensure plying of vehicles on streets and running of trains as per schedule, people largely stayed indoors.

The State government announced that its employees would have to compulsorily attend work and absence would be considered break in service. The Trinamool Congress and its trade union wing has supported the issues related to the strike called by the Central trade unions but has opposed the bandh. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions, the All India United Trade Union Centre, the Trade Union Co-ordination Centre and the Self-Employed Women's Association, the Indian National Trade Union Congress, the All India Trade Union Congress and the Hind Mazdoor Sabha have participated in the nationwide strike protesting against the policies of the Centre.

From early morning, the supporters of the Left parties along with the Congress took out several rallies in support of the strike in Kolkata and the districts. In Jadavpur and Manicktala area of the city, supporters of Left parties squatted on the road to block vehicular movement. Bandh supporters tried to close the shutters of Central metro station in Kolkata and in Habra in North 24 Parganas. A railway employee at ticket counter was injured. In different parts of the State, there were reports of roads being blocked and burning of tyres. The Left leadership alleged that in certain places police used force and that several of its supporters were injured in the violence.

At certain places. the supporters of Left parties and the Trinamool Congress came face to face. There was a huge deployment of police in Kolkata and districts to prevent any major flare-up.

Maimum response, says CPI(M )

Senior Left leaders like Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Polit Bureau member Biman Bose and leader of Left Legislature Party in State Assembly Sujan Chakraborty hit the streets in Kolkata in support of the strike.

Dr. Mishra said that the bandh had evoked maximum response from people. “After Independence this ​government at Centre has unleashed an attack on all sections of people, including SCs, STs and minorities. This attack on the working classes needs to be resisted with all force,” he said.

The Left parties were trying to keep the protests peaceful, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be responsible if any violence happened. “So far, we have got information that more 400 comrades have been arrested,” Dr. Mishra said.