Scribes get bail in U.P. CM defamation case

Three journalists of a Noida-based TV news channel, who were arrested for allegedly airing defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were on Wednesday granted bail in the defamation case by a local court, their lawyer said.

However, Nation Live scribes Ishika Singh, Anuj Shukla and Anshul Kaushik have not been released from jail because the order in another case of fraud and forgery still pending in the court, the lawyer said.

Singh and Shukla were arrested on June 8 and remanded in 14-day judicial custody, two days after the channel aired the controversial content allegedly defaming Mr. Adityanath “without verifying” its authenticity.

Kaushik was held on the night of June 10 in connection with the case.

Two FIRs were registered against them at the Phase 3 police station.

One of the FIRs was lodged under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 [1] (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 505 [2] (statements conducing to public mischief). The other FIR was registered under Sections 420 (fraud) and 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC and related offences after it emerged that the channel was “operating illegally” without having the “requisite permissions” from the government to operate under the name ‘Nation Live’.