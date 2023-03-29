ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Calcutta HC order paving way for W.B. panchayat polls

March 29, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The apex court will resume functioning on April 5 after festival holidays and week-offs.

PTI

The Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused urgent hearing on an appeal challenging the March 28 order of the Calcutta High Court declining to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala took note of the submissions by senior advocate P.S. Patwalia that the election notification may be out if the appeal is not heard urgently.

The bench said as the matter was not in the day's mentioning list, it may be mentioned again later.

The senior advocate said the High Court passed the impugned order on Tuesday and the appeal is filed on Wednesday.

"Same rule for all (lawyers). No unlisted mentioning today," said the bench.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage, which is to be held by May, while holding that there is substance in petitioner Suvendu Adhikari's contention over the seat reservation criteria used for the polls.

