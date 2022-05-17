SC allows ED to question Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal coal scam case

Earlier, the Supreme Court had told the ED that they can go to Kolkata and conduct the investigation in a money-laundering probe

The Supreme Court on May 17 stayed the Delhi High Court order upholding Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee to question him in Delhi in a case linked to a West Bengal coal scam.

The court, however, allowed ED to question him in Kolkata after giving him 24 hours' prior notice.

The top court said it is on West Bengal’s shoulders to ensure “there is no hooliganism, infraction against the ED team in Kolkata.”

“That will not be tolerated,” Justice Uday Umesh Lalit told West Bengal Government.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had told the ED that they can go to Kolkata and conduct the investigation in a money-laundering probe, linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, in which the agency had issued summons to the TMC MP and his wife Rujira Banerjee.

As the ED referred to how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials were ‘gheraoed’ (surrounded) in Kolkata earlier and said that Mr. Banerjee is politically “influential”, the apex court observed it may say the Kolkata Police shall extend all cooperation and the State would be bound by that, the moment the agency would make a requisition 72 hours in advance.

In their petition, Mr. Banerjee and his spouse have sought an ad-interim ex-parte stay of operation on March 11 order of the Delhi High Court.

The plea has sought a direction to the ED that they be probed at Kolkata and Ms. Rujira Banerjee be exempted from personal appearance and be allowed to appear through her lawyer in the trial court.

The high court had denied the relief to Mr. Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife who had challenged the September 2021 summons issued to them and had sought direction to ED not to summon them for their appearance in Delhi since they are residents of West Bengal.