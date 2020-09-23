Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Budgam

A Block Development Council Chairman, also an independent sarpanch, was shot dead in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Wednesday evening.

“Around 7.45 p.m., terrorists fired upon the BDC chairman, Khag, in Budgam. He died on the spot,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

The deceased sarpanch was identified as Bhupinder Singh. He was shot in the head from a close range by the attackers.

“Mr. Singh was provided with two Personal Security Officers from the District Police Line, Budgam. He had dropped the PSOs in the police station Khag and had proceeded towards his residence in Aloochibagh, Srinagar,” Mr. Kumar said.

IGP Kumar said the BDC Chairman, without informing the police, moved to Dalwash village, his ancestral home, where he was attacked by the gunmen.