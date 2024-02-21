Sandeshkhali will be downfall of Mamata Banerjee and TMC: Assam CM

February 21, 2024 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Mumbai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 20 expressed grave concern over Sandeshkhali violence in West Bengal and asserted that it would be the "downfall" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Sarma criticised the treatment of journalists in West Bengal, stating that those attempting to disclose the true state of affairs are being arrested.

Following the BJP's allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool leaders and multiple accounts of women alleging harassment in Sandeshkhali, Mr. Sarma said, "The condition of Bengal is very bad, the journalists there who are trying to show the reality are also being arrested. The incident that happened in Sandeshkhali, one cannot even imagine about it.

He expressed faith in the legal system, asserting that the law would take its course. “Such atrocity on women. It was all in the knowledge of the State Government. A syndicate was going on there. This has come out before the country. I believe that the law will take its course.”

The Assam CM further warned that a government perpetrating such atrocities would not remain in power for long.

"TMC may try all it wants but people won't remain silent. A government which commits atrocities like this will not last long," he added.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Police arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to submit a report within two weeks in a case where a journalist of a vernacular news channel was unlawfully detained by police in Sandeshkhali.

The complainant, who is the wife of the journalist concerned, alleged that she has no access to him and is concerned about his well-being, the NHRC said, adding that she further submitted that it was an attempt to throttle the media in West Bengal through 'coercion and intimidation'.

Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India also issued a statement on the journalist’s arrest in West Bengal.

The Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Mr. Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.

Two TMC leaders, North 24 Parganas Zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police and have been booked on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.