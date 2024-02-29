February 29, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 by West Bengal police. The Trinamool leader, against whom multiple allegations of land grab and sexual assault have been made by villagers at Sandeshkhali is likely to be produced before a court at Basirhat in State’s North 24 Parganas district.

The arrest also comes 55 days after a team of Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked during a raid at his residence on January 5 in State’s Sandeshkhali area.

Also Read | Fire and smoke in a West Bengal village

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil since the first week of February after allegations of sexual assault on women and land grabs against Trinamool Congress leaders came to the fore. Local Trinamool leaders. Shiboprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar have been arrested by the police against whom charges of sexual assault were arrested, but Mr. Shahajahan, the alleged mastermind had evaded the security agencies.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman flays Bengal government over Sandeshkhali unrest

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court had clarified that there was no stay on the arrest of the Trinamool Congress leader. The High Court on several occasions expressed surprise as to why the Trinamool leader from Sandeshkhali could not have been arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several teams including the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had visited Sandeshkhali and recorded the allegations made by villagers.

Sandeshkhali had remained tense for the past three weeks with incidents of attack on properties of local Trinamool Congress leaders and villagers coming out in the open and protesting against police inaction,

Also Read | Redressal camps fail to contain villagers’ anger in Sandeshkhali

Over the past few days, the Trinamool Congress leadership has also said that the party was not backing the accused leader. Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said that the party had shunted Ministers for their alleged involvement in scams and it was not behind the accused Sandeshkhali leader.

A Trinamool spokesperson had said on February 26 that Mr. Shahjahan would be arrested in the next seven days. Several leaders of the Opposition parties including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that the Trinamool Congress leader was with West Bengal police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.