Sandeshkhali violence: CBI searches Shajahan Sheikh's house

March 08, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence in connection with the attack

PTI

A team of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) reaches Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. | Photo Credit: X@ANI

CBI sleuths on March 8 searched the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in connection with its probe into an attack on an ED team in the area, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also visited areas near his house in Akunchipara locality of Sarberia to collect evidence in connection with the attack.

Mr. Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

Watch | Explained: What led to the violence in Sandeshkhali?

The CBI team was also joined by forensic and ED officials to support the investigation.

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the sleuths of the central agencies, the officials said.

The CBI officials opened the seal placed on Mr. Sheikh's home by the ED to enter the premises. They are also conducting videography and mapping the area for their investigation.

On Thursday, after obtaining custody of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader, the CBI visited his house and office in Sandeshkhali. Finding both premises locked, the team took photographs from outside before leaving.

Mr. Sheikh, along with his aides Shiba Prasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others, were accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

After being on the run for 55 days, Mr. Sheikh was nabbed on February 29 in Minakhan area, around 30 km away from the island of Sandeshkhali on the outskirts of Sunderbans.

Mr. Sheikh is an accused in two cases lodged at Nazat Police Station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on January 5 during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

On Wednesday, the CBI got his custody from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

