Sand sculpture celebrates gender diversity

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tributes to the woman workforce at Puri beach by creating a sand sculpture on Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary on Tuesday.

The HCCB, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, is known for its gender diversity and employment of women at its 15 factories. It employs more than 40% women at its newest factory in Sanand in Gujarat.

Its woman workforce includes the company’s first woman forklift operator, first lady electrician and the world’s first lady operator of the Plasmax machine.

Lady forklift operators and forklift have been prominently showcased in the sand art as operating heavy vehicle like forklifts has always been considered a domain for men.

According to HCCB, its percentage of women employees already ranges in double digits. The HCCB manufactures, packages and sells familiar beverages such as Minute Maid, Maaza, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite, Coca-Cola, Limca and Fanta.