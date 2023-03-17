HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samajwadi Party to keep equidistance from both Congress and BJP: Akhilesh

To defeat the saffron camp, the SP would stand firmly with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav said

March 17, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 17 said that his party would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP.

To defeat the saffron camp, the SP would stand firmly with Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, he said.

"In Bengal, we are with Mamata didi. Right now, our stand is we want to maintain equidistance from both the BJP and the Congress", he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of his party’s workers' meet.

Earlier, while speaking at the workers' meeting, the SP chief lauded Ms. Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly election in 2021.

"The Samajwadi Party is ready to make any sacrifice to protect our Constitution. If we can defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP can be defeated across the country, " he said.

Mr. Yadav slammed the BJP-led union government for allegedly selling out the country's assets to foreign powers and private players.

Related Topics

Kolkata / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.