Samajwadi Party begins two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata

March 18, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Kolkata

The party's national executive is being held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years

PTI

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav with party’s national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda, MP Jaya Bachchan and other leaders at the party’s National Executive Meeting, in Kolkata, on March 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party on March 18 began its two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata during which it will discuss the party's policies and strategies for the elections in three Hindi heartland States due later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The party's national executive is being held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. Samajwadi Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav had flown down to the city to chair the previous meeting in the eastern metropolis.

"We will discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming elections due later this year in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and then the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The party will also adopt a political resolution after the meeting," Kiranmoy Nanda, the party's national vice-president, had said.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party had on Friday agreed to put up a united fight against the BJP and sought to edge the Congress out of any such formation, stating that the grand old party needs to shed its "big boss attitude".

"It has been decided that the TMC and the SP would unite to fight the BJP. Both the parties would also maintain distance from the Congress," Mr. Nanda had told PTI after the meeting.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that his party is following a policy of maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

