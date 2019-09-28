‘SAD should not preach ethics’

Hours after the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the BJP for inducting its lone MLA in Haryana, the latter hit back at its ally on Friday, saying the Akalis should not preach ethics as they had allied with the Indian National Lok Dal in the 2014 Assembly poll.

In 2014, the SAD, in alliance with the INLD, had fielded candidates against BJP nominees in Haryana.

The remarks came from BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh.

“Today, they (SAD) are teaching a lesson on what is ethical and unethical. They should first say whether contesting the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls in alliance with INLD is ethical,” Mr. Chugh said.

He added that before the Akali Dal entered into an alliance with the INLD in 2014, it had fought several elections in alliance with the BJP in Punjab. Mr. Chugh dismissed the accusations of the Akali Dal, saying that the BJP had not done anything “unethical” by inducting Balkaur Singh.