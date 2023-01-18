HamberMenu
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address public meeting in Kolkata on Netaji’s birth anniversary

RSS functionaries say the visit that was decided almost a year ago, was crucial as it came ahead of the panchayat elections in the State

January 18, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. File photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be on a five-day visit to West Bengal from Thursday. He will address a public meeting in Kolkata on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 at Kolkata’s Shahid Minar Maidan. The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the South Bengal Chapter of the RSS on Tuesday.

A press statement by the RSS said that Sangh volunteers from Kolkata and Howrah will pay homage to Netaji on the occasion and remember his ideals and sacrifice. Ajay Kumar Nandi, eastern zonal head of the RSS, said that Mr. Bhagwat will hold meetings with the swayamsevaks of West Bengal, during the stay.

According to RSS functionaries, the visit of Mr. Bhagwat to West Bengal was decided almost a year ago. While, Mr. Bhagwat has addressed public meetings in the State earlier, this is the first time that a meeting will be held for paying tribute to Netaji. The timing of the visit of the RSS chief is crucial as it comes ahead of the panchayat elections in the State.

The visit of the RSS chief also coincides with that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda who is expected in the State on January 18. After the 2021 Assembly poll debacle, the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stopped their frequent visits to the State. These visits indicated heightened political activity ahead of the panchayat polls in the State. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said that “all are not bad in RSS”, a remark that was lapped by the Left parties and the Congress alleging a tacit understanding between the Trinamool and the right wing forces.

