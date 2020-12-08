Row over Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks on media

Party leaders express disapproval as Moitra sticks to her guns.

A controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra remarks directed at the media refuses to die down with the Kolkata Press Club issuing a strong condemnation and the party leadership expressing disapproval of her comments.

A video of Ms. Moitra referring to media persons as “dui poeshar press (2 paisa press)” at a party meeting at Gayeshpur in Nadia has gone viral on social media, stoking outrage.

According to reports, the Nadia event on Sunday was an internal party meeting where the media was not invited. However, media persons managed to enter the venue and began recording a clash between two groups of party workers. At this, the 45-year-old Krishnanagar MP was heard saying, “Why do you call these ‘dui poeshar press here? Remove them.”

The MP’s reaction on Twitter later justifying her comments added to the outrage. “I apologise for the mean, hurtful accurate things I said,” Ms. Moitra tweeted, adding that her “meme- making skills are improving”.

The Kolkata Press Club in a statement expressed “deep concern” and issued “strong condemnation” of the MP’s remarks. “The comments are unwarranted and insulting”, the statement signed by Press Club secretary Kinshuk Pramanik and president Snehasish Sur said.

“In a democratic set up, the importance of journalism and the respect it commands is known to all. Journalists braving adverse situations as part of their professional struggle and social responsibility are respected by globally.” the statement also added.

On Tuesday even as the MP struck to her guns the Trinamool Congress leadership was defensive.

“Mamata Banerjee and her party maintains friendly relations with the media. All I can say it is her (Ms Party) comments and it has nothing to do with the party,” senior Trinamool leader Subrata Mukherjee told journalists at a press conference at party headquarters.

A host of Trinamool Congress leaders including MPs Nushrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Minister Rajib Banerjee called Ms. Moitra remarks “unfortunate”, while some journalists have threatened to boycott the MP and members of the civil society condemned the remarks.