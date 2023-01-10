Row after Kolkata police deny nod for BJP’s ‘Ganga Aarti’ programme

January 10, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Kolkata

A political row erupted on Tuesday over the BJP’s ‘Ganga Aarti’ programme in Kolkata with the police denying permission to the event but BJP workers insisting on holding the programme. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar along with party supporters was detained by the Kolkata police from Babu Ghat. There was scuffle and commotion for over half an hour and several BJP supporters were taken into custody.

Mr. Majumdar, who alleged mistreatment at the hands of police personnel, said there were never any restrictions on observing Ganga Aarti but since the BJP had decided to hold the event, the police did not give permission. “Whenever the BJP plans to organise a programme, the police deny permission. It is not the first time that such an event has been organised. Every year during Gangasagar Mela, we organise this programme. But the police this time denied permission, citing flimsy reasons,” Mr. Majumdar said.

Police communication

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh arrived at the venue where his party had proposed to organise ‘Ganga Aarti’ but was prevented by the Kolkata police. There was chaos as BJP supporters were stopped by the police. A letter by the Kolkata police denying permission to the event stated that since a large number of pilgrims for Gangasagar mela have started assembling at Babu Ghat for onward journey to Gangasagar the proposed programme will cause massive congestion. The police communication also referred to the ongoing G-20 events in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said the BJP was only trying to create a spectacle and grab media attention by organising such events. “The BJP is trying to import the politics of Uttar Pradesh and Hindi heartland and vitiate the atmosphere of the State,” Trinamool leader Debanghsu Bhattacharya said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently announced that ‘Ganga Aarti’ on the lines of the one held in Varanasi will be held in Kolkata. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is scouting ghats to select a venue for ‘Ganga Aarti’.