Riot victims release books dealing with communal flare-up and migration in West Bengal

May 26, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KOLKATA

Bhatpara riot victims Roshanara and Shyamali Shaw released books on collective coexistence, communal flare-up and the plight of migrant workers in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The event was organised by Aamra Ek Sachetan Prayas (AAMRA), a research group working on conflict and peace, in Rammohan Library Hall.

The house of Roshanara (40) was attacked in Kakinara Jute Mill in May 2019 while Prem Shaw alias Prabhu Shah, the husband of Shyamali Shaw was killed in the same communal riots.

One of the titles released was Saidapurer Saat Kahon ( Seven stories of Saidapur), a book authored by Inas Uddin, a former officer of the West Bengal government. The book deals with the lives of Muslims in rural Bengal and touches on incidents relating to the infamous Katra Masjid riots of 1998 in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The other book was a Bengali translation of Harsh Mander’s, Locking Down the Poor. The book has been translated into Bengali by Swaranava Chowdhury.

“We decided that the victims of communal strife should come forward and unveil these publications. What is lost amongst the noise relating to communal flare-ups is the voice of such victims,” Subhaprotim Roy Chowdhury, a member of AAMRA said.

Mr. Roy Chowdhury said that apart from being victims of violence, Roshanara and Shyamali were also migrant workers who had travelled away from their houses to work.

Fact-finding reports

AAMRA, a research group, has come up with reports on communal, political as well as environmental conflicts in West Bengal over the past 15 years. Another publication which was highlighted at the event was Suman Nath’s “Democracy and Social Cleavage in India : Ethnography of Riots, Everyday Politics and Communalism in West Bengal”. The book is based on fact- finding reports by AAMRA.

During the event, well known social activist and author Harsh Mander spoke about the ‘Idea of India ‘ and how it was under attack during the present time from different quarters. Mr. Mander said that the very idea of our founding fathers was deeply embedded in the spirit of coexistence and fraternity.

Mr. Mander also reflected as to how Mahatma Gandhi was in Kolkata when the country got freedom 75 years ago and was successful in quelling communal passions by a hunger strike. He interacted with different groups working on anti-NRC ( National Register of Citizens) movement and conflict resolution.

