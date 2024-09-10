R.G. Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh sent to judicial custody till September 23

Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh was on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a special CBI court in the financial irregularities case.

The court also sent his security personnel Afsar Ali and two alleged associates, contractors Vendors Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra, to judicial custody till September 23.

The CBI told the court that it would seek their custody again if required.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of financial irregularities on September 2 amid protests over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar MCH.

On September 3, the court had sent him to eight days in CBI custody.

