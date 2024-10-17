R.G. Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 13th day

A fast-unto-death by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 13th day on Thursday (October 17, 2024) over demands for justice for the deceased post-graduate trainee of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and workplace security.

“So far, six fasting junior doctors had to be hospitalised following severe deterioration of their health parameters, “ Dr. Suvendu Mallick said.

“At present, eight medics are on the indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade, situated at the heart of Kolkata,” he said.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic of the R.G. Kar hospital, and immediate removal of State Health Secretary N.S. Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the State, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' following the alleged rape-murder of their fellow medic at R.G. Kar hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the State government to look into their demands.