RG Kar hospital vandalism: Absolute failure of State machinery, says Calcutta HC

The division Bench said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence was not aware about the gathering of 7,000 people at the health facility

Updated - August 16, 2024 02:18 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 01:55 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A room at RG Kar Hospital is seen ransacked after a mob vandalized portions of the hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on August 15, 2024.

A room at RG Kar Hospital is seen ransacked after a mob vandalized portions of the hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday (August 16, 2024) observed that mob violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was an absolute failure of State machinery in West Bengal.

The court directed the police and the hospital authority to file affidavits on the incident.

A division Bench presided by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said it was hard to believe that the police intelligence did not have information about the gathering of 7,000 people at the health facility when the State's lawyer told the court that a mob of such number had assembled at the hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

The court directed the police and the administrator of the hospital to file two separate affidavits narrating the true State of affairs and all connected matters on the next hearing date on August 21.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, said the police should place on record the entire sequence of events that led to the vandalism in the hospital.

The investigating team of CBI was also directed by the court to file an interim report about the progress of its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, which led to a ceasework by junior doctors in government hospitals in the state.

Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / court administration / crime

0 / 0
