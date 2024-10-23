GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relief for Kolkata’s anxious tram employees, enthusiasts as service resumes after long delay

Kolkata tram service, having just three routes with only two functional, resumes after Durga Puja suspension due to traffic congestion concerns

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:11 am IST - Kolkata

Bishwanath Ghosh
Bishwanath Ghosh
After a prolonged suspension of services, which triggered fear that the 152-year-old tram may have made its exit from Kolkata, the first tram car trundled out of the Gariahat depot early on Tuesday morning. 

After a prolonged suspension of services, which triggered fear that the 152-year-old tram may have made its exit from Kolkata, the first tram car trundled out of the Gariahat depot early on Tuesday morning.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At 6.05 a.m. on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), a section of people in Kolkata heaved a sigh of relief as tram service — or whatever little remains of it — finally resumed two long weeks after being suspended for Durga Puja.

These are people — tram employees and tram lovers — who are hoping against hope that the tram service will stay in what is often called the City of Joy. Whether the 152-year-old tram will continue running or not is a matter awaiting judgement from the Calcutta High Court. But the West Bengal government has made it clear that it does not want to keep this mode of transport alive.

Kolkata Tram

The present tram network — just three routes, with only two functional — was suspended on October 7, 2024, for the fear of traffic congestion during Durga Puja. When services did not resume on the morning of October 16, there was fear among the staff and tram enthusiasts that the tram was now in its grave. This is how it often happened in the past: almost all routes that no longer exist today were first shut ‘temporarily’ and never returned to life.

The biochemist who hopes to retrieve the Kolkata tram from the jaws of history

But on Monday (October 21, 2024) evening, the tram depots received official communication for resumption of service on the two active routes from Tuesday (October 22, 2024) morning. The staff forwarded jubilant messages with heart and rose emojis among themselves and to well-wishers. At 6.05 a.m. on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), a tram left the Gariahat depot for Esplanade; shortly afterward, another left Esplanade depot for Shyam Bazar.

In all, 10 trams remained active on these two routes throughout the day and, according to urban transport activist Arghyadip Hatua, Tuesday’s (October 22, 2024) performance was the best ever since service resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown. To add to the delight of tram enthusiasts like him, even the Ballygunge-Tollygunge line, one of the three routes still alive but which was suspended some months ago due to pipeline work, was tested on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) morning and is mostly likely to resume on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Uncertainty looms over Kolkata’s horse-drawn carriages

“The Kolkata tram is still on ventilator support, and while we welcome the resumption of service, we are not overly excited. The government has played tricks with us before — they had promised resumption of other routes but they did not. We will, therefore, remain cautious and our advocacy will continue,” said Mr. Hatua, an enthusiastic member of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association.

“World over, trams are making a comeback with a vengeance. Improving public transport is a proven doctrine for urban planners globally, and the tram sits at the heart of it. The Kolkata tram, in fact, can show India the way,” he added.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:04 am IST

Related Topics

railway / road transport / West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.