‘No beef, no pork’: Group of Zomato delivery persons to go on strike in Kolkata

Some delivery partners of online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato in Kolkata will go on strike from Monday, as they are not willing to deliver pork and beef to customers. The company said it is trying to resolve the issue.
A company spokesperson said in a statement, “There is a small group of partners in Howrah who have raised concerns, and we are looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
In a country as diverse as India, it is impossible to ensure that vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences are factored into delivery logistics, the statement said.
“Delivery partners are unequivocally made to understand the practical nature of the job as they choose to enter the workforce. All our partners understand this,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor