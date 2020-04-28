Kolkata

‘Reconsider movement ban’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged the Haryana government to reconsider its decision to ban movement of individuals engaged in essential services to the Capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, Mr. Bidhuri appreciated the efforts being made by his government to curb the pandemic. However, he reminded him that frontline workers, posted in various departments in Delhi, live in Haryana.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 11:19:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/reconsider-movement-ban/article31457549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY