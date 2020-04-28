‘Reconsider movement ban’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri urged the Haryana government to reconsider its decision to ban movement of individuals engaged in essential services to the Capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, Mr. Bidhuri appreciated the efforts being made by his government to curb the pandemic. However, he reminded him that frontline workers, posted in various departments in Delhi, live in Haryana.