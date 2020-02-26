Reaction to CAA to be expected: Amarinder

Amarinder Singh addressing media persons during the ongoing budget session in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

CHANDIGARH

26 February 2020 01:42 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal demands probe into Delhi violence

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre was attempting to trample India’s cherished democratic ideals of socialism and secularism through “this draconian legislation [CAA]”.

“Naturally, there had to be a reaction,” he said, adding that the people’s angst would not end but would “only grow bigger till the Central government realised its mistake and withdrew the legislation”.

“The BJP-led Central government had failed to factor in the possible reaction of the people to its plans to impose the Citizen Citizenship Act, as well as the NRC [National Register of Citizens] and the NPR [National Population Register], on the nation,” Capt. Amarinder said outside the Assembly here.

Advertising

Advertising

The Shiromani Akali Dal, an alliance partner in the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, has demanded “a thorough probe by the government into the incidents of violence in Delhi” over the CAA.

SAD chief and Lok Sabha MP Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday told The Hindu that violent incidents should be investigated. “Violence is not acceptable at all and the government should find out who was behind the violence. Is it a conspiracy? A probe should be undertaken to find out the cause behind the violence, and whether there is any force behind it or if it is a general normal conflict,” said Mr. Badal.

‘Mischievous attempt’

On being asked to comment on the allegation levelled by the Congress that the statements made by BJP leaders were responsible for the recent violence in Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “It is unfortunate that this statement by the Congress comes at a time when the U.S. President Donald Trump is on his visit to India. It seems that it is a mischievous attempt.”

“The government would get the issue investigated and whoever committed this act of hatred should not be spared,” he added.