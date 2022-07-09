Re-wilding red pandas: Darjeeling zoo attempts country’s first augmentation of endangered mammal in the wild

A red panda at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling. The Zoo has taken up an ambitious Red Panda Augmentation Programme to increase their population in the wild | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

July 09, 2022 22:19 IST

Programme aims to release about 20 animals in a period of five years

The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) located in the picturesque Darjeeling hills has started an ambitious programme to augment red panda (Ailurus fulgens) population in the wild. The first re-wilding programme of red pandas in the country aims to release about 20 animals in a period of about five years in the Singalila National Park (SNP), the highest protected area in West Bengal.

Population of red pandas has been declining in the wild, including in SNP and Neora Valley National Park (NVNP), the two protected areas where the population of the endangered mammal is found in the wild in West Bengal. Recent studies estimate that there are 38 animals in SNP and 32 in NVNP.

Basavaraj Holeyachi, Director of PNHZP who is at the centre of the Red Panda Augmentation Programme, said conservation breeding of red pandas is only one part of the programme. Selection of animals to be released in the wild, breaking their food association with humans and tagging the animals released in the wild are also crucial factors in re-wilding of red panda population, he added.

Located at a height of about 2,000 metres above the sea level, PNHZP is one of the high-altitude zoos in the country and has been quite successful in captive breeding of the furry mammals. With the birth of a couple of cubs at PNHZP a few weeks ago, the number of red pandas at the Darjeeling zoo has increased to 27. Dr. Holeyachi told The Hindu that PNHZP is the coordination zoo for conservation breeding of red pandas in the country with decades of experience. He said most other high-altitude zoos are participatory zoos that have animals given by the Darjeeling zoo.

In 2021, four animals - two pairs of red pandas - were released in SNP. While two of the animals died, signals were received from two animals who managed to survive in the wild. The zoo director said this year, three females are likely to be released in October in SNP. Dr. Holeyachi said the whole process of selection and identification of animals to be released in the wild is time-consuming and meticulous. “We have a conservation breeding centre at Topkey Dara in Darjeeling where cubs are kept away from human presence. We also try to break food association with humans. At Topkey Dara we make soft releases of the animals before they are actually released in the wild,” he added. The zoo director said it is important that the animals fear humans so that they can adapt in the wild. Even in the selection of animals, experts look for diversity in genetic profile, and pedigree of the animals.

“Since there are no benchmarks as far as re-wilding of red pandas born in captivity is concerned, everything is a learning experience. We have to start from scratch. The collars which are fitted on the animals when they are released in the wild are iridium collars that can give signals for 70 weeks,” Dr. Holyecahi said. Experts also point out that for surviving in the wild, the dietary pattern of animals which primarily survive on bamboo leaves, needs to change. Zookeepers are helping the panda cubs include eggs in their diet which could be available in an unprotected landscape.

Categorised as an endangered species as per IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, red pandas are shy, solitary and arboreal animals and considered an indicator species for ecological change. Red pandas are also one of the most iconic species in terms of their importance to global conservation.

A couple of recent publications by scientists of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have resolved the mystery around the demography and speciation in red panda. The studies have concluded that India is home to both the (sub) species — Himalayan red panda ( Ailurus fulgens) and the Chinese red panda ( Ailurus styani) and the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh splits the two phylogenetic species.