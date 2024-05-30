Ration scam: ED summons Bengali actress to appear on June 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 issued a summons to Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, asking her to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the probe into alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Ms. Sengupta has been asked to appear before ED officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said.

"She needs to appear before our officers on June 5 morning,” the ED official told PTI.

Ms. Sengupta was questioned by the ED in 2019 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Despite several attempts, the Bengali actress could not be reached for comments. Her family sources claimed that the actress is now in the U.S. for personal reasons.

