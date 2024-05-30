ADVERTISEMENT

Ration scam: ED summons Bengali actress to appear on June 5

Published - May 30, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Kolkata

Ms. Sengupta was questioned by the ED in 2019 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 issued a summons to Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, asking her to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the probe into alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Ms. Sengupta has been asked to appear before ED officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said.

"She needs to appear before our officers on June 5 morning,” the ED official told PTI.

Despite several attempts, the Bengali actress could not be reached for comments. Her family sources claimed that the actress is now in the U.S. for personal reasons.

