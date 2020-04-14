Rapid testing in 2 Punjab districts

The Punjab government on Tuesday launched rapid testing facility from two districts of the State in a bid to eventually cover all the 17 hotspots of COVID-19 in a phased manner, even as one more death was reported.

The government also announced that the State would follow complete curfew-lockdown till May 3, in line with the extension in the national lockdown.

The death tally of COVID-19 patients touched 13 in Punjab on Tuesday. The State health department said the patient who died today was from Jalandhar.

Eight new cases

The State also reported eight new cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 184 in the State. Twenty-seven patients have so far recovered in the State, it added.

Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the State government had received 1,000 rapid testing kits from the ICMR. “The two districts — S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) and Jalandhar — have been given 500 kits each to start the testing process,” she said.

A simple test

Ms. Mahajan added that the facility is likely to be extended to other districts depending upon the situation of suspected cases and availability of rapid testing kits.

The testing would initially be done for all the patients attending flu corners of the government health facilities, who have symptoms for more than seven days. The test is done with a single prick to take a blood sample and the result is available in 15 minutes.

Ms. Mahajan said instructions have been given to the districts to submit daily reports of the tests conducted along with the results. A portal has been created by the Department of Health — www.covid-19punjab.in — for gathering real-time information on testing and recording the patient’s profile,” she added.

The State government has ordered 10 lakh rapid testing kits from the ICMR, with enquiries raised for another 10,000 in the open market. “With testing the key to controlling the spread of the pandemic, the government is planning to continuously expand its testing facilities, including that of rapid testing, over the next few day,” she said.