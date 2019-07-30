Rape survivor dies after self-immolation

A rape survivor, who immolated herself at the Vaishali Nagar police station on Sunday alleging inaction in her case, succumbed to burn injuries at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here on Monday.

She had registered an FIR last month accusing her husband’s cousin of sexually assaulting her several times since 2015.

The 36-year-old woman reached the police station along with her son on Sunday and set herself on fire after pouring an inflammable liquid. A police constable was injured while trying to douse the flames. The woman was rushed to SMS Hospital with over 75% burn injuries.

‘Protecting accused’

The woman, who used to visit the police station almost daily after the FIR was registered, had alleged that the police officers were trying to protect the accused and putting pressure on her to withdraw the case.

The police said the woman died during her treatment early on Monday, while the investigation into the case was in progress.

The Opposition BJP leaders, led by the party’s Jaipur city unit president Mohan Lal Gupta, staged a demonstration and demanded stringent action in the matter, while alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in the State capital.