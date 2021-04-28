Rajesh Bindal appointed acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

New Delhi

28 April 2021 03:52 IST

Justice Rajesh Bindal was appointed acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, a Law Ministry notification said on Tuesday.

The appointment of Justice Bindal, the seniormost Judge of the Calcutta High Court, comes into effect from Thursday as Chief Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan demits office on April 28.

